Tunnell Chicken Coop For Up To 3 Chickens

After Sales Service:1. Missing or damaging parts when receiving the product, we will send the accessory for free.2. Compensation for all losses caused by the product quality or logistics problems3. Compensation for some losses of removing bad reviews caused by product problems.Features:Green asphalt roof and waterproof paint coated on the wood for long time useSpacious resting area and running area for your pet to have a good rest and good playPull-out tray for easy cleaningdesigned with a nesting box to create a quiet environment for raw eggsDesigned with a steel slide pole for easy open and close the doorFor 2-3chicken or 3-4rabbitsProduct Type: Chicken CoopChicken Capacity: 3Number of Levels: 2 - LevelsFrame Material: WoodFrame Material Details: Finish: NaturalSolid Wood Construction: YesNesting Box Included: NoNesting Box Material: Number of Nesting Boxes: Feeders and Waterers Included: NoChicken Run Included: NoPull-out Tray Included: NoRemovable Tray: Pull-out Tray Material: Roosting Bar Included: NoWire Mesh Included: YesWheels Included: NoRamp Included: YesRamp Material: Removable Ramp: Door Included: YesDoor Material: Number of Doors: 2Window Included: YesNumber of Windows Included: 1Roof Included: YesRoof Material: Roof Finish: Hinged Roof: NoRemovable Roof: NoFloor Included: NoFloor Finish: Locking System Included: NoPrivate Sleep Space Included: YesVentilated: YesWalk In: NoWeather Resistant: YesRust Resistant: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseDS Metallic: SteelBPA Free: NoSpefications:Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoBlauer Engel: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Square Feet: 11Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 47Overall Width - Side to Side: 67Overall Depth - Front to Back: 26Nesting Box: Nesting Box Height - Top to Bottom: Nesting Box Width - Side to Side: Nesting Box Depth - Front to Back: Roosting Bar Length - Side to Side: Overall Product Weight: 61.7Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: Eligible for Hardware Packs: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: