VAN ZYVERDEN Tulips Bulbs Pretty Princess (Set of 12)

Tulips are unique in range of size, shape, and bold color, found in almost every color spectrum that only tulips provide. Tulips are good for a wide range of plantings, are excellent in the rock garden, in formal beds, as elegant cut flowers, and good for containers. Flowers are upward facing, with linear to lance shaped green leaves on the stem. Tulip descriptions can become quite technical, as they are grouped into 15 different divisions - describing the petals, stamens, and leaves in detail. An incredible source of inexpensive color for the garden. Plant several different varieties of tulips throughout the garden to extend the blooming time. Tulip Pretty Princess is a sport of Princess Irene and a Triumph tulip that has rose pink flowers with darker red flames, supported by rich, green leaves that are edged in white. Unbelievable colorful choice that will attract lots of attention in your garden. To ensure optimal results, allow adequate space, sunlight, plant at the appropriate depth, feed with a well balanced fertilizer, removing the flowers after they yellow. Best planted late fall. Some gardeners in some areas treat tulips as annuals. For an informal look, plant in groups in natural swathes or bouquets. In USDA zones 8-10, refrigerate the bulbs for no less then eight weeks. In the garden, plant them before frost, but not as early as in the northern part of the country. Planting them in a lightly shaded area will keep them cool and prolong blooming.