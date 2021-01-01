Tulip Wall Sconce by Norwell Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Black - (8153-ADB-CL)

The Tulip Wall Sconce from Norwell Lighting is a tasteful modern piece that makes a dramatic statement. Showcasing the clean lines and smooth materials of most contemporary pieces, this piece brings additional flair with a visually intriguing demonstration. Mounting to the typical square backplate is a thin metal arm resting on its side. The arm gently curves in either direction, creating a sense of graceful flow. The lower end sprouts an additional arm that upholds a tall clear glass shade that contains a single lamp. Created in 1949, Norwell Lighting is a well-respected brand in the design world thanks to its unwavering commitment to creating quality light fixtures for modern residential and commercial spaces. Building on its reputation for modern yet refined indoor and outdoor collections, Norwell Lighting offers a range of striking fixtures characterized by timeless profiles combined with modern technology. A favorite in the design community, Norwell Lighting brings forth some of the most intriguing fixtures while staying true to its traditions. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Clear. Finish: Acid Dipped Black