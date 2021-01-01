Tulip Flower Lens Hood for Canon EOS 77D 80D 90D Rebel T8i T7 T7i T6i T6s T6 SL2 SL3 DSLR Cameras with Canon EFS 1855mm f3556 is Lens and Select.

NOTE: lens hood is compatible with all lenses. Please verify your camera's lens thread size before ordering. Your camera's lens thread size will be marked somewhere on the lens barrel or printed underneath your lens cap. This number is always preceded by a " (diameter) symbol. For example: 58 = lens thread size. This is a non-reversible hood. Compatibilities: Canon Rebel T7 T7i T6i T6 T6s T5i T5 T4i T3i SL3 SL2 SL1, Canon EOS 80D 77D 70D 1100D 700D 650D 600D 550D and more. Also Compatible with Nikon AF-S 50mm f/1.8G, 50mm f/1.4G, 55-300mm f/4.5-5.6G and New AF-P 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED. Important: This lens hood is not suitable for wide angle shots, it will produce vignetting in focal lengths of 25mm or less. Backed with DigitalGoja 90-Day 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. No Hassle Returns and Refunds.