'Tulip Fields with Windmill' by Claude Monet Framed Painting Print

Features:Perfect addition to your home décorOffers timeless elegancePlexi-glass front to protect artworkReady to hangConstructed of metalMade in USAProduct Type: PrintPrimary Art Material: PaperPrimary Art Material Details: Additional Materials: Plexi-glassColor: Blue/YellowTotal Number of Pieces Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Claude MonetStyle: TraditionalOrientation: HorizontalSize: Mini 17" and underShape: RectangleFire Resistant: YesWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Region: EuropeCountry of Origin: United StatesSubject: Floral & BotanicalAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: TulipsOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: CountrysideOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: BlackOpen Format Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: No SeasonHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Tulip Fields with WindmillEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Picture FrameTextual Art Transcript: Made to Order: YesSpefications:Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 11Overall Width - Side to Side: 14Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: