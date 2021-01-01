United Nursery Tulip Curcuma Plant Pink Live Indoor Outdoor Plant Shipped in 10 in. White Decor Pot 28 in. to 34 in. Tall

Grown by United Nursery, the curcuma alismatifolia or as more commonly known called, hidden ginger. With these tropical beauties you will not need to look any further than for this variety of plant to enhance your living space, indoors or out. With its magnificent green foliage and its upright flower with cupped petals and tall tulip-like leaves lend the common name, but it's also sometimes called Java Tulip and Hidden Ginger. This variety is a member of the Zingiberaceae (Ginger) family, this ornamental belongs to a diverse group, including edible plants such as the curcuma longa. Its magnificent, upright flowers and handsome green foliage make it a gorgeous house plant that will make a graceful statement in your home and office, indoor or outdoor the curcuma plant is a great choice. Indoor house plants are proven to be excellent air purifiers which help decrease stress and anxiety while stimulating creativity and productivity. Great for yourself or as a gift.