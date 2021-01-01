From crosley furniture
Crosley Furniture Tulip 3 Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
Advertisement
Charming and nostalgic, the Tulip 3pc Bistro Set combines vintage style with classic function. Two scalloped chairs in vibrant colors surround a simple metal bistro table for a fun and functional outdoor lounging experience. The retro silhouette of each chair sits atop a cantilever base that provides just enough flex for lounging in comfort. The table’s sturdy pedestal base is comprised of four metal legs and easily tucks between the chairs, making the Tulip 3pc Bistro Set ideal for a small balcony and patio.