Furniture of America Tula Padded Counter Height Chairs - Set of 2, Espresso

Furniture of America Tula Padded Counter Height Chairs - Set of 2, EspressoIncludes: Two (2) counter height dining chairsStyle: TransitionalFinish: EspressoMaterial: Faux Leather, Solid Wood, Wood VeneerFaux leather upholstered seat and backrestKeyhole cut-out designCurved back attached to flared back legsAttached footrest bars on all sidesAssembly requiredShips in 1 box Dimensions & Weights:Overall dimensions: 18.75"W x 23"D x 42"HSeat height (floor to seat): 26"Seat depth: 17"Weight capacity: 225 lbsProduct weight: 37 lbs Click here to view the assembly guide About Furniture of America Furniture of America® is proud to be the family friend that always has your back. We’re more than just a business. Our customer care team is part of a larger FOA community dedicated to delivering a happy home. So browse our selection and invite warmth and character into every room in your home.