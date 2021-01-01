From fleur de lis living
Tula Abstract Handmade Tufted Wool/Cotton Gray Area Rug
Advertisement
Stylistic elements that mix and mingle make this rug is ideal for those who have a special flair to their interior style preferences. A fantastic look for a guest room or den, this rug incorporates subtle, transitional color choices with a soft arrangement of pattern in an unusual combination. Hand-tufted and artisan crafted, this floor treatment is available in a range of size choices to accommodate your designs. Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'