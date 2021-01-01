Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed

Tastefully tufted, this understated upholstered standard bed ties your bedroom decor together in style. Made from a blend of solid and engineered wood, this piece showcases button-tufted accents on the headboard for a touch of accent, while its wingback design gives it a sleek, clean-lined look. It comes stuffed with foam fill, while polyester upholstery wraps this piece in a layer of texture. Plus, center support legs make sure you stay off the ground. This bed requires a box spring. Size: Full, Color: Charcoal Gray