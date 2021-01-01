Fall in love with the modern design of our Gray Tufted U Bench! Place this bench in your living room, entryway, or at the foot of your bed for an updated look. Bench measures 33L x 20W x 20H in.; Seat height measures 15H in. Crafted with a wooden frame High-density foam fill Upholstered in a gray tufted fabric Oak leg finish U-shaped bench with arm rests Some assembly required Weight capacity for each chair: 400 lbs. Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.