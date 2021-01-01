From lr home

LR Home Tufted Rustic Geometric Wool Area Rug , 6 ft. Round, Brown / Cream

$221.87 on sale
($483.30 save 54%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Made of 100% WoolCotton BackingHand Tufted in IndiaIdeal accent piece to tie décor together.Rug pads recommend for rug longevity, safety, and to avoid scratches.Cleaning and Care: Vacuum without beater bar 2 to 4 times a month. Rotate regularly. Spot clean with quick action if a spill happens to keep permanent stains from setting. For liquid spills, use a clean and undyed cloth to press firmly around the spill to absorb as much as possible. Do not rub! For hard to remove stains, professional rug cleaning is recommended.Please Note: images may vary depending on screen resolution.

