39.4" Tufted Round Cocktail Ottoman

Kick your feet up, stage a few of your favorite magazines or coffee table books, or serve up trays of treats for movie night – no matter the occasion, this cocktail ottoman is ready to shine. Its frame is crafted from engineered wood, and padded with foam for an inviting look. Fabric upholstery wraps around its circular frame, which is adorned with allover button tufting for a traditional yet glam touch. Plus, it’s available in a variety of hues, so you can choose the one that best suits your space. Hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson. Upholstery Color: Bordeaux