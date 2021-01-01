Tufted Parsons Upholstered Padded Dining Room Chairs Side Solid Wood-Accent Linen Beige Grey, Set of 2

Built to last long, Ideal for any kitchen or bar area, dining chair with beige ivory linen and charming textured upholstery, this classic-style chair is made of dark Finish solid wood legs, well-padded seats and on a durable frame. Its charming finish creates a look that can go modern, vintage, traditional or contemporary. Button-tufted well-padded seats and versatile fabric on a durable frame. Perfect for a living room, dining room, family room, den, library, or study Resilient, long-lasting & Sturdy frame keeps them last longer and modern design. Compact high curved back design provides maximum support and comfort Suitable for mixing and matching with a variety of different styles. Long life Top of the line construction confirms years of use with a 300 Pound maximum capacity. A true Seat of elegance and splendor describe this magnificence piece of craftsmanship. · Solid wood frames for stability and style. Neutral colors to match any color scheme. Bring the incredible touch of seating into your home with this chic and comfortable chair. Super easy assembly, just few screws to connect assemble legs with Seat.