ProLounger Tufted Manual Rocker Recliner and Power Lift Recliner Chairs in Navy Blue Velour (Set of 2)

This set of 2 recliner chairs includes a power lift recliner and a rocker recliner that are covered in a velour fabric. The power lift recliner can be extremely helpful for seniors or people with mobility challenges, allowing you to rise out of your seat with ease while providing padding in all the right places for ultimate reclining comfort. The rocker recliner chair allows you the option to either recline back to relax or to rock away your stress while reading or watching TV. The infinite position power recliner has an easy to use attached wired remote that can be conveniently stored in the side pocket. The power recliner features a battery backup to protect against power outages that will return you to the upright position. Power lift recliner is 62 inches long and 24.5 inches high when fully reclined while the rocker recliner is 63.5 inches long when fully reclined. The rocker recliner features a convenient side handle to recline and curved bottom rails allows you to rock back and forth. Easy connect no tool assembly, simply slide and click together to assemble with included instructions. Transformer and wall plug located underneath the seat during shipping. Power recliner requires (2) 9-volt batteries not included. Imported, color may vary. Color: Navy Blue.