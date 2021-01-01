Kick back and relax in our Gray Tufted Back Nailhead Trim Recliner Armchair. You’ll love propping your feet up and lounging in this comfy armchair. Chair measures 32.25L x 38W x 40.5H in.; seat measures 19.5H in. Crafted of wood, wood composite, and polyester Brown leg finish Upholstered in 100% polyester gray fabric Manual push back recliner design that reclines to 130 degrees Features button tufting and nailhead trim accents Weight: 76.91 lbs. Weight capacity: 300 lbs. Some assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Spot clean only. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.