Gray Tufted Back Nailhead Trim Recliner Armchair
Kick back and relax in our Gray Tufted Back Nailhead Trim Recliner Armchair. You’ll love propping your feet up and lounging in this comfy armchair. Chair measures 32.25L x 38W x 40.5H in.; seat measures 19.5H in. Crafted of wood, wood composite, and polyester Brown leg finish Upholstered in 100% polyester gray fabric Manual push back recliner design that reclines to 130 degrees Features button tufting and nailhead trim accents Weight: 76.91 lbs. Weight capacity: 300 lbs. Some assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Spot clean only. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.