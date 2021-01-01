Tufted Acrylic Upholstered Wingback Side Chair in Gray

Set of 4 Mid-Century Modern inspired dining accent chairs; quality tested dutch velvet upholstery.Features:Silver nailhead trim detailing and classic button tufting for an elegant look; and metal ring on the chair back for pulling the chair out easily.Cushioned build features outwardly curled top edge backrest for a fusion of comfort and elegance.Solid rubberwood base legs and frames are crafted for sound stability.A thick soft sponge padding seat provides maximum comfort.Product Type: Side chairChairs Included: YesNumber of Chairs Included: 4Main Color: GrayMain Material: UpholsteredMain Material Details: Manufactured Wood Type: Metal Finish Application: Main Material (Seat/Back) Wood Species: Leg Material: Solid WoodLeg Material Details: Leg Wood Species: Upholstered: YesUpholstery Material: AcrylicLegal Documentation: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingTufted Upholstery: YesNailhead Trim: NoWeight Capacity: 300Back Style: WingbackSeat Cushions Included: Swivel: NoFoldable: NoStackable: NoWheels Included: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Metallic: SilverDurability: Water ResistantDouble Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: DS Primary Product Style: ModernArms Included: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Biscuit JointKiln-Dried Wood: YesSpefications:GSA Approved: NoNFPA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoCALGreen Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoTAA Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.1 Office Seating: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoSCS Certified: NoCAL TB 116 Compliant: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Better Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Organic: YesFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: AZO Free: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: NoDown Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified