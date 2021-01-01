Tuffy Mega Gear Ring Chain Link, Durable Dog Toy

Tuffy Mega Gear Ring Durable Dog Toy. TUFFY® toys are the most durable dog toys on the market! With up to 4 layers of material, our toys are bonded and sewn together with up to 7 rows of stitching for added durability. A protective webbing is added to the outside edge to cover the seams and make the toy even stronger. Squeakers are sewn inside protective pouches for your dog’s safety. This extra measure of safety can give you the time you need to remove the toy in the event your dog reaches the core. TUFFY® toys float in water and are machine washable (air dry).