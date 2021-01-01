ASUS TUF Gaming Battle Box USB Gaming Keyboard Mouse Set featuring a 6200 dpi Optical Mouse, Mechanical Membrane Gaming Keyboard, and Aura Sync RGB.

TUF Gaming Battle Box features the TUF Gaming K5 Gaming Keyboard and TUF Gaming M5 Gaming Mouse K5 Gaming Keyboard - mechanical membrane (mech-brane) switches deliver crisp, tactile clicks with a quiet and cushioned touch (The K5 Keyboard features 100% anti-ghosting 24-key rollover, on-board memory for on-the-fly macro recording, specialized coating for durability and spill resistance, and integrated media controls) M5 Gaming Mouse - precision movement and aim delivered by a battle-tested gaming-grade Optical Sensor up to 6200 dpi (The M5 Mouse features an ambidextrous ergonomic lightweight design that's perfect for Claw or Fingertip grips with six programmable buttons and 50-Million click rated Omron switches) ROG Armoury II software for easy customization of buttons, profiles, and adjusting performance or lighting settings