Furniture of America Tudora Contemporary Wood Coffee Table with 2-Side Cabinet, Walnut

Contemporary Style: Bold yet clean design and straight lines for visual appeal. Design: A slim yet sleek tabletop offers a place for decor and more. Two storage units on each side serve as a base, opening to reveal storage compartments inside. A center drawer with a recessed handle offers a hidden storage option. Materials: Beautifully constructed from particle board and MDF in a stylish walnut finish. Easy to Assemble: The product manual is included in the package, and the assembly can be easily and simply completed according to the instructions. Coffee Table Measurements: 47.2"L x 23.6"W x 18.9"H Weight Capacity: 50 lbs. Product Warranty: 30 days limited manufacturer warranty