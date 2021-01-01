From convenience concepts
Convenience Concepts Tucson 48 in. Barnwood/Black Rectangle Console Table, Barnwood & Black
Advertisement
The Tucson Console Table is a great addition to any home. Available in multiple finishes and black cross frame; It is sure to complement any home decor. Featuring generous top surface and bottom shelf that provides plenty of space to display collectibles or every day necessities with ease of access. Whether you use it in the living room or any other room it will be sure to make a statement. Color: Barnwood & Black.