Tucker Murphy™ Pet 57in Cat Tree Cat Tower Condo With Platform, Hammock & Scratching Posts, Pet Play House For Kittens Indoor Activity Relaxing

Tucker Murphy™ Pet Cat Tree Condo is composed of good quality plush material, giving your cats a soft and comfortable touch in their estate. Nicely cushioned perches, spacious houses, sisal scratching posts, several layer design, cozy hammock, jingly balls and sisal twine will provide a lot of lounging room and fun to your kitties. They can watch birds and squirrels on the perches, take a nap in the condo, jump up and down, play with toys, or explore around in their castle. Solid construction with balanced design and strong base ensures your fur babies being safe as well as having fun. The cat tower in nice color will also match the furniture of your room. It will be a great tree for all size cats. Your cats will love their new castle! Specifications: Material: Environmental Board + Plush Fabric Overall Size: 15.8"W x 23.6"L x 57"H Design: Multi-Level design Weight: 32 Lbs Some simple assembly required Package Contents: 1 * Cat Tree 1 * Instruction