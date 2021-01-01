Umbra Tucan Toilet Paper Stand

Tucan Toilet Paper Stand is a freestanding toilet paper stand with an integrated reserve for storing toilet paper rolls. Using often under-utilized vertical square footage, while maintaining a small footprint, Tucan holds five toilet paper rolls and dispenses one. This toilet paper stand and reserve has a dispensing head that flips up and down. Flip it up to load and grab your toilet paper rolls and flip is down to dispense toilet paper rolls. Featuring clean lines with a smooth, brushed nickel finish, Tucan comes in nickel and has a small footprint, measuring 8 x 8 x 29 inches (20 x 20 x 73.5 cm) with its head down.