Tubino Curved LED Floor Lamp by Ricca Design - Color: Polished - Finish: Polished - (TUB_FLRB_WHTCORD /)

The Tubino Curved LED Floor Lamp comes from the idea of creating very narrow tubes of light which become discrete and powerful complements in the contemporary living environment, pushing the boundaries of LED technology. The curved shape is stark and stripped of ornamentation, with the exception of a red cord that acts as the only accessory. As the lengths of each tube is increased, so does the width and the spread of functional lighting below and around the fixture. Suitable for both residential and commercial applications, this floor lamp looks best in modern living rooms, hallways and offices. Pierluigi Biasiolo established Ricca, an Italian lighting company, in 2014 as a division of OR Illuminazione, a family-owned-and-operated design company since 1965. Ricca's experimental design philosophy combines high-quality Italian excellence with cutting-edge technology. Aiming to bring lax Italian living to every consumer, Ricca's linear pendant lights, wall sconces, and floor lamps give a taste of luxury to any space. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Polished. Finish: Polished Gold