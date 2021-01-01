TUBE03 Tube Preamp GE5654 Tube HiFi Tube Preamplifier with Bass Treble Control Home Theater Stereo Audio Preamplifier DC 12V Silver

GE5654 Tube and Chip This TUBE-03 tube preamplifier is equipped with triodes GE5654 vacuum tube and NE5532 OP IC. It offers you more sweet and retro music. This GE5654 vacuum & valve tubes are replaceable with 6J1, 6K4. OP chip NE5532 can be replaced by AD827JN / MUSE02 Bass & Treble Control The vacuum tube preamplifier has bass knob, treble knob, and main volume knob. Bass and treble control offers two types of music. It will be convenient for you to adjust the bass or treble freely as your preference RCA Input & Output Input: smartphone, computer, CD, DVD, MP3, TV, blu-ray players. Output: active speaker, or amplifier and passive speaker (can not connect passive speaker directly) Premium Material Textured aluminum alloy shell, black immersion gold PCB sheet and gold-plated interface ensures more stable signal transmit. This preamp offers natural and soft sound to your home theater, HIFI devices, etc High Performance Preamp - THD+N Ration: 0.03%. SNR: 100d