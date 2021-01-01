This particular carbon fiber fabric tube has an internal diameter (id) of 2.375\" and an outer diameter (OD) of 2.481\". The outer ply of material on this tube is a 2x2 twill weave (diagonal appearance seen below) which will prevent fiber breakout better than unidirectional material. Thus, fabric tubes provide an ideal surface for machining. The core of this tube is almost always comprised of multi-directional \"unit\" plies which makes most carbon fiber fabric and unidirectional tubes ideal for bending and compression applications. Rock West Composites Tube-Round-Infinitube-Standard Modulus-Twill-Size 17-2.375 X 2.481 X 74 In | 46417