Tube Architectural Pendant Light by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (DS-PD05-F930-WT)

TheTube Architectural Pendant Light by WAC Lighting is a contemporary lighting piece best suited for indoor applications. The fixture sports influences of minimalism as it lacks any sort of obvious seams and lines, thereby giving it an easy integration into whatever installation space it may find itself in. The fixture itself is formed into a cylindrical shape and is made from a solid aluminum material for heft and durability. Fixture utilizes integrated and energy-efficient LED lamping to create its immersive lighting experience. Comes with a 45-degree swivel canopy as well as two field-cuttable 24-inch rods. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Cylinder. Color: White. Finish: White