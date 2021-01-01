Tube Architectural LED Wall Sconce by WAC Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (DS-WS06-F40S-BZ)

WAC Lightings Tube Architectural LED Wall Sconce is an interior lighting piece designed to supply residential and commercial spaces with a warm and immersive style of light. The fixture sports an entirely aluminum build that not only allows for greater durability but versatility in installation as well. While the figure is best suited to supply soft downlighting, the fixture can also be installed upside down for a different lighting experience. Fixture utilizes integrated and energy-efficient LED lamping. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze