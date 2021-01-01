WAC Lighting Tube Architectural LED Up and Down Wall Sconce - Color: Black - Size: 5 "

Ultra contemporary down to a T. The Tube Architectural LED Up and Down Wall Sconce by WAC Lighting is a modern lighting piece ideally suited to your interior living spaces thanks to its clean, seamless form factor and high-efficiency lighting. The fixture is made out of a durable aluminum material, with its main shade component crafted into a cylindrical shape. The light is built for downlighting but can be installed upside down for a different ambiance. Shape: Cylinder. Finish: Black