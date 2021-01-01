Tube Architectural LED Up and Down Wall Sconce by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (DS-WD08-N35S-BK)

The Tube Architectural LED Up and Down Wall Sconce by WAC Lighting is an interior lighting piece built for supplying immediate areas with a warm and ambient style of light. The fixture sports an aluminum build which not only affords it greater durability but allows a slightly altered means of installation. Armed with integrated and energy-efficient LED lamps, the fixture can be installed upside down for a slightly different aesthetic. The fixture is ideal for use in bedrooms, living rooms, and hallways. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Black. Finish: Black