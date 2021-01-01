Tube Architectural LED Up and Down Wall Light by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (DS-WD05-F40B-WT)

The Tube Architectural LED Up and Down Wall Light by WAC Lighting is an interior lighting piece built with contemporary and minimal standards in mind. The fixture, which is shaped into a sleek and seamless cylindrical profile and made from a durable die-cast aluminum material, can be installed upside down, which allows it to create a more customized lighting experience. The piece is best suited for installation in areas such as bedrooms, hallways, and living rooms. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Cylinder. Color: White. Finish: White