Tube Architectural LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Black - (DS-CD08-S930-BK)

The Tube Architectural LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by WAC Lighting provides modern, no-frill option to illuminate kitchens, counters, and foyers. Showcasing a cylindrical profile, this fixture is made from die-cast aluminum for superior durability. It features an etched glass diffuser and conceals an energy-efficient LED light that produces soft, welcoming downlight. No housing necessary for installation. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: White. Finish: Black