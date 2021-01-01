From george kovacs
George Kovacs Tube 20.5-in W 3-Light Honey Gold Modern/Contemporary Wall Sconce | P5044-248
Advertisement
The George Kovacs Honey Gold Tube Bath Bar is a fixture of linear contemporary design that envelops a space in soft, flattering light. The tubular shade is made of Etched Opal Glass that gently diffuses the light of the 3-interior lamps. The rectangular backplate adds a variety of shapes, corresponding with the metal brackets on the ends of the Opal shade. Easy to maintain and coordinate with a wide range of metallic finish pieces from George Kovacs. George Kovacs Tube 20.5-in W 3-Light Honey Gold Modern/Contemporary Wall Sconce | P5044-248