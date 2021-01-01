Advertisement
The George Kovacs Tube LED Chrome Bath Bar is a slender and minimal lighting option powered with energy efficiency. LED twin tubes of Etched Opal Glass are connected via a small metal bracket, projecting from a rectangular back plate. The small opening in the middle adds a little visual tension and breaks up the horizontal nature of the piece. This LED Tube collection by George Kovacs in complementary metal hardware is available in three possible finishes. George Kovacs Tube 2-Light Chrome Modern/Contemporary Vanity Light | P5046-077-L