Tubbs Single Curtain Rod

Features:Available in 7 finishes: Black, glossy white, bronze, brushed steel, antique brass, pewter, and antique goldSet includes one adjustable rod, two finials, matching brackets, and mounting hardwareFinials are round, acorn-shapes in the same color as the rodProduct Type: Single Curtain Rod;Hardware seFinish: Hardware Finish - New (Finish: Black): BlackHardware Finish - New (Finish: Glossy White): WhiteHardware Finish - New (Finish: Bronze): BronzeHardware Finish - New (Finish: Antique Brass): BrassHardware Finish - New (Finish: Pewter): PewterHardware Finish - New (Finish: Antique Gold): GoldMounting Bracket Included: NoNumber of Mounting Brackets Included: Rod Included: YesNumber of Curtain Rods Included: 1Wraparound/Blackout Rod: Material: MetalMaterial Details: Metal Type: Finial Included: YesNumber of Finials Included: 2Curtain Tieback Included: NoNumber of Curtain Tiebacks Included: Compatible Curtain Rod Accessory Part Number: Pieces Included: 1 Adjustable rod, 2 finials and matching bracketsCompatible Curtain Tiebacks Part Number: Solid Wood Construction: Outdoor Use: NoWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Water Resistant: YesWater Resistant Details: Shatterproof: NoRust Resistant: NoFade Resistant: NoUV Resistant: NoChip Resistant: NoTarnish Resistant: NoLead Free: YesHand Crafted: NoGlass Component: NoBeveled Glass: Tempered Glass: Frosted Glass: Mounting Location: Outside window frameRemovable Parts: YesTraverse Rod Type: Room Use: Foyer;Bathroom;Kitchen;Bedroom;Living room;Dining room;PatioCompatibility: NoLicensed Product: NoWeight Capacity: 12Country of Origin: ChinaCurtain Rings Included: NoNumber of Curtain Rings Included: Rod Socket Included: NoNumber of Rod Sockets Included: Curtain Holdback Included: NoNumber of Curtain Holdbacks Included: Curtain Clips Included: NoNumber of Curtain Clips Included: Magnetic: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Our Quick Picks: Spefications:ADA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: NoISO 9001 Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoANSI/WCMA A100.1-2018 Standard: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CE Certified: CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: FIRA Certified: SOR/2019-97 - Corded Window Coverings Regulations: Dimensions:Brackets adjust from 4" to 5.5". The finials measure 2.25" long and 1.38" wideBrackets adjust from 4" to 5.5". The finials measure 2.25" long and 1.38" wide.Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 0.62Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 0.62" H x 48" W x 0.62" D): 48Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 0.62" H x 84" W x 0.62" D): 84Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 0.62" H x 120" W x 0.62" D): 120Overall Depth - Front to Back: 0.62Maximum Bracket Weight: Overall Product Weight (Size: 0.62" H x 48" W x 0.62" D): 1Overall Product Weight (Size: 0.62" H x 84" W x 0.62" D): 2Overall Product Weight (Size: 0.62" H x 120" W x 0.62" D): 2Mounting Bracket Height: 0.62Mounting Bracket Width: 5.5Rod Height - Top to Bottom: 0.62Rod Diameter: 0.62Finial Height: 2.25Finial Width: Finial Opening Diameter: Adjustable Width: YesMaximum Rod Width - Side to Side (Size: 0.62" H x 48" W x 0.62" D): 48Minimum Rod Width - Side to Side (Size: 0.62" H x 48" W x 0.62" D): 28Accomodates Rod Diameter: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoAdditional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Screwdriver or power drill, levelInstallation Instructions: Additional Parts Required: NoParts Needed: