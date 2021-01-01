Tub and Shower Faucet with Valve and Diverter

The Elite Collection of faucets features sculpted ergonomic lever handles, easy-to-use wrist blade handles, mini blade handles, and metal or acrylic round handles. Finish your space with timeless style and exceptional functionality. We produce stylish reliable faucets that are easy to install and incorporate the latest water-saving technology while also undergoing rigorous factory testing to ensure unmatched durability and demonstrated longevity. Elite faucets are built to surpass regulatory requirements and are backed by Olympia's superior service and delivery, along with a lifetime residential warranty unrivaled by other products in its class. Finish: Chrome