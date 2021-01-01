From american standard
American Standard TU353.508 Townsend Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.75 GPM Single Function Shower Head Polished Chrome Showers Tub and Shower
Advertisement
American Standard TU353.508 Townsend Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.75 GPM Single Function Shower Head Inspired by vintage industrial design, the Townsend Collection lends character and a sense of hand-forged craftsmanship to your bathroom. With unparalleled beauty and superior performance it complements a range of design aesthetics from traditional to transitional while saving 30% more water than standard showerheads without sacrificing an invigorating shower experience. It’s equipped with dependable, double ceramic pressure balance technology for consistent water temperature, anti-scald protection, and smooth, flawless operation. Features tarnish- and scratch-resistant finishes to coordinate with the entire collection. Requires Flash shower rough-in valve, sold separately.American Standard TU353.508 Features:Installs with Flash rough valve platform (options will be presented a check out)Includes one-piece cartridge: Simplifies installation and maintenanceDouble ceramic pressure balance cartridge: Combination of ceramic disc mixing valve and a ceramic balancing spool in a one-piece cartridgeCeramic disc mixing valve: Assures a lifetime of drip-free performance and smooth handle operationCeramic balancing spool: Maintains a constant output temperature in response to changes in relative hot and cold supply pressure - ceramic material is unaffected by mineral deposits and harsh water conditionsIntegrated check valves: Engineered to eliminate cross flowAdjustable hot limit safety stop: Limits the amount of hot water allowed to mix with cold - reduces the risk of accidental scaldingValve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlValve Trim Dimensions: 8-1/4" H x 8-1/4" WIncludes pre-set safety stop with override capabilityRough-in valve sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered)Shower Head Specifications:Single function showerheadShower Head Flow Rate (GPM): 1.75 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Width: 6-1/8"Shower Arm Reach: 5-1/2"Tub Spout Specifications:Tub Spout Reach: 6-1/2"Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsUnrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome