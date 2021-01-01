TTL Flash Remote Cord for Sony (PH38350)

Allows for compatible flashes to be used and controlled off-camera in full TTL or manual mode Features a 90cm coiled cord for easy manuvering and setup of shots Additionally, the cord comes with a cold shoe locking ring and light stand lug for use with other lighting accessories Lightweight but durable, the TTL Flash Remote Cord is constructed from high quality materials that can withstand years of use Highly functional and extremely well-made, the Flash Remote Cord is ideal for use in a secure, studio environment or on-location shoots Features a Limited 1-Year Warranty