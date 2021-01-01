Rohl TTE46W1LM Tenerife 3/4" Therm & Pressure Balance Trim with 6 Functions Polished Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only Thermostatic

Rohl TTE46W1LM Tenerife 3/4" Therm & Pressure Balance Trim with 6 Functions The symbol of the tranquil Canary Islands is a majestic palm tree, reaching as much as 65 feet, with a crown of leaves spanning all around. Tenerife, the largest of the islands, is host to the majority of these exotic, native palms. The Tenerife Bath Collection captures their tropical beauty through intricate details. The fine crosshatching that adorns the handles and base mirrors the lush diamond shape on the palm’s trunk. Circular accents on the spout complement the striking effect. Tenerife captures the feeling of a faraway isle in a physical form.Rohl TTE46W1LM Features:Patented valve technology with both thermostatic and pressure balance functionalityValve technology stabilizes water pressure for steady temperature performance even in the event of a 50% drop in pressureNo need to plumb in a separate shut-off or diverter valve, allowing for a more streamlined shower design with less clutter on the wallSet it and forget it temperature memorySupports up to 6 functions allowing you to run 2 shower systems independently, for a "his & her's" configurationCan run showerhead and/or hand shower while accommodating a double shower set-upCartridge is included with trimCompatible rough-in valve supports a flow rate of 10 GPM at 60 PSI for an immersive shower experienceMust order rough-in valve separatelyAll necessary mounting hardware includedPurchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantySolid brass construction delivers the utmost in beauty, durability and long-lasting performance Thermostatic Polished Chrome