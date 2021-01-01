TSUPY USB 3.0 Hub Multi USB HUB with 4ft/48inch Extended Cable, SD/TF Card Reader & 3 USB 3.0 Ports Compatible for PC, Laptops, Surface Pro.

5 in 1 Capability USB Hub?Tsupy USB Hub adapter with 5 interfaces: 3 USB 3.0 ports, turn one of your computer's USB port into three,3 USB devices work simultaneously is fine, such as keyboard, mouse, hard drives, USB disk and much more; the other 2-slots card reader for SD/SDHC/Micro SD/TF cards 4 ft Extended Cable Easy & Conveniently Use?: This Hub with 1.2m longer cable, more convenient to connect your computer host which at the back or under desk, the core is long enough to reach any place you want to position it for easy access. Plug in and go, no additional power supply needed. It's convenient to take, use and install, no additional software installation required. USB 3.0 (5Gbps) Hub Superspeed Data Transfer?USB 3.0 extension Hub faster performance to support the transmission of large amounts of data in seconds, high speed data transfer up to 5 Gbps, save your time and no losses of connection. Also backwards compatible with USB 2.0/1.1/1.0 High Capacity USB Card Read