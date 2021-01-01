From toto
TOTO TSST Corrosion Resistant Bronze Valve Body with 1/2 Inch NPT Connection Bronze Showers Shower Valves 1/2 Inch
TOTO TSST Corrosion Resistant Bronze Valve Body with 1/2 Inch NPT Connection 1/2" Thermostatic Mixing Valve with Integrated Service StopsToto TSST Features: Corrosion resistant bronze valve bodyShape memory alloy coil allows faster temperature response than conventional wax-type thermostatic valvesIntegrated service stops1/2" NPT connectionNote: Requires volume control valve or positive shut-off valveToto TSST Specifications: Product Weight: 6 lbsInlet/Outlet Size: 1/2"Valve Type: ThermostaticPressure Balanced: No 1/2 Inch Bronze