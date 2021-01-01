From nameeks

Nameeks TSR9403 Remer Shower Tub and Shower Trim Package with Single Function Rain Shower head and Hand Shower - Includes Valve Trim and Rough In

Nameeks TSR9403 Remer Shower Tub and Shower Trim Package with Single Function Rain Shower head and Hand Shower - Includes Valve Trim and Rough In California customers will receive CEC Compliant shower head and/or hand shower with 1.8 GPM Flow Rate shipped directly from the Nameek's warehouse. Tub and Shower Package Includes:Shower headShower armValve trimTub spoutHand ShowerWall supplyHoseSlide barNameeks TSR9403 Features:Manufactured in ItalyConstructed out of brassSingle function rain shower headSingle function cartridge – one handle controls both volume and temperaturePressure balancing valve cartridgeSecure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is includedValve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlComplete with rough-in valve systemIncludes: scald guard functionIntegrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsHandle Material: BrassHandle Style: KnobShower Head Specifications:Single function shower head with 1 spray patternFlow Rate: 2.5 GPM (gallons per minute)Shower Head Shape: SquareHand Shower Specifications:Single function shower head with 1 spray patternHose Length: 59" Pressure Balanced Chrome

