TSP143IIIBi Bluetooth Thermal Receipt Printer for iOS Android and Windows with Autocutter and Internal Power Supply Gray

Best Quality Guranteed. High-speed printing of 43 receipts per minute (250mm/s) with easy to setup Bluetooth connection - just Pair and Print Includes PromoPRNT promotion printing service allowing you to automatically create printed promotions in addition to receipts 'Drop-In and Print' clamshell design allows for fast and easy paper loading; patented 'De-Curl' function always delivers a flat receipt futurePRNT Software allows you to customize receipts to keep customers coming back time and time again with professional graphics (logos, coupons), word-triggered advertising, and more The small footprint and embedded power supply saves precious counter space Lightning connection for charging and data transfer simultaneously