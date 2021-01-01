Fatboy Tsjonge Velvet Lounge Chair - Color: Grey

Soft, plump, and playful. Hop onto the charming figure of the Tsjonge Velvet Lounge Chair from Fatboy and seep into its design with absolute bliss. A mix of shredded foam and beads fills the indoors piece “ together they keep their shape while shifting slightly to your body's contours. Exquisite velvet drapes across the seat and backrest; it is removable and washes easily without a drop in luscious quality. A non-slip TPE bottom makes the chair a great fit on an array of surfaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey. Additional Color: Taupe.