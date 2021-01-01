From rock 1981 40th birthday tshirts
Rock 1981 40th Birthday Tshirts Tshirt Classic Rock 1981 40th Birthday Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
This birthday shirt is not just your ordinary tee. This top has a classic design meant for men and women. A nice clothes gift for birthdays and Christmas. If you are proud at 40, you will wear this outfit anwhere - at home or at work. Are you turning 40 years old? Enjoy your birthday by wearing this birthday tshirt from the kids, toddler and youth. This is a nice tee clothing to wear on a birthday party with the boys and girls. Wear this t shirt and celebrate life! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only