Steamist TSC-550M Rectangular Modern Style Touchscreen Steam Shower Controller Package Polished Chrome / White Steam Showers Control Unit

Steamist TSC-550M Rectangular Modern Style Touchscreen Steam Shower Controller Package Package Includes:Controller6-Pin CouplerSteamheadStrain Relief ClampSilicone sealantSteamist TSC-550M Features:Covered under a 2 year part warranty from SteamistHigh quality finish - will resist rust, corrosion, fading and peeling through everyday use when installed correctlyFeatures finger-light touchscreen operationMulti-user programmable profiles for numerous setting optionsRaise or lower temperature - from 50°F to 125°FFeatures Wi-Fi and bluetooth integration for operating many of the technologies including AudioSense remotely from the mySteamist appProgrammable time and temperature - time up to 60 minutesMade in the USASteamist TSC-550M Technologies and Benefits:AromaSense: Features the ability to control and monitor Steamist's AromaSense functionality. AromaSense has a precision pump system that stores two different, easily replaceable essential oil canisters. allowing you to make your "aroma steam" selection without ever leaving your steam room.AudioSense: AudioSense allows you to enjoy your favorite music in the steam shower from your computer, smartphone, iPod tablet or any other Bluetooth-enabled music player. 550 Digital Controls links directly to Pandora, Spotify or iHeart music streaming services. (Speakers sold separately)ChromaSense: Ability to control ChromaSense - ChromaSense includes a spectrum of six steam shower lighting effects to bring about positive physical or psychological change to your shower experience.ShowerSense: Select either of two different shower temperatures, and gives you total touchscreen command over all steam and shower functions, without the clutter of multiple shower controls.Steamist TSC-550M Specifications:Height: 3-5/8" (top to bottom)Width: 5-3/4" (left to right)Depth: 1/4" (front to back)Hole Size: 2-3/4" (top to bottom)Maximum Temperature: 125°FMinimum Temperature: 50°FConnectivity: Wi-Fi Polished Chrome / White