Moen TS904 Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Trim with Personal Hand Shower and Built-In Diverter from the 90 Degree Collection (Less Valve) Brushed

Moen TS904 Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Trim with Personal Hand Shower and Built-In Diverter from the 90 Degree Collection (Less Valve) Product Features:Metal construction of faucet body and handles ensures reliabilityCovered under Moen's limited lifetime warranty for residential installations and 5-year limited warranty for commercial installationsPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useIncludes hand shower - handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bathDeck mounted roman tub faucet - faucet mounts directly to the tub fixtureDual handles operate with 1/4 turn2 handles included with the faucetRough-in valve not included with this model - must choose optionADA compliant Product Technologies / Benefits: M-PACT® Common Valve System: Designed with the future in mind, M-PACT® allows you to install one valve that will make future renovations painless. Upgrade your trim at any point in the decorating or construction process - or even years down the road - without replacing any faucet plumbing. Product Specifications:Overall Height: 4-3/4" (measured from mounting deck to highest part of faucet)Spout Height: 4-1/4" (measured from mounting deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 7-5/8" (measured from center of faucet base to spout outlet)Tub Spout Flow Rate: UnrestrictedHandshower Flow Rate: 1.75 GPM (gallons-per-minute)3 holes required for faucet installationFaucet Centers: 10" - 16" (adjustable center-to-center distance between handle installation holes)All hardware required for faucet installation is included Double Handle Brushed Nickel