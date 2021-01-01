From moen
Moen TS8002 Via 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Matte Black / Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle
Advertisement
Moen TS8002 Via 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Moen TS8002 Features: Covered under Moen's limited lifetime warranty Constructed of metal Coordinates with products from the Via line seamlessly Widespread installation – 3 hole faucet with 8" centers Dual lever handles control the flow and temperature of water Valve not included Pop-up drain assembly included Low lead compliant Made in America Moen TS8002 Specifications: Height: 5-3/4" (deck to top of faucet) Spout Height: 5" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 5-1/8" (faucet base to spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minute Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes) Faucet Hole Size: 1-1/8" Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Double Handle Matte Black / Chrome