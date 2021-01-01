From moen

Moen TS354NH Posi-Temp Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower Trim and Tub Spout from the Divine Collection (Less Valve) Chrome Showers Tub and Shower

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Moen TS354NH Posi-Temp Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower Trim and Tub Spout from the Divine Collection (Less Valve) Product Features:Covered under Moen's limited lifetime warranty for residential installations and 5-year limited warranty for commercial installationsPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with other items from Moen's Divine CollectionSingle function cartridge - one handle controls temperature of waterTub and Shower Package Includes: Valve trim, shower arm, and tub spoutDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsADA compliantAll hardware required for installation is includedProduct Technologies Benefits:Posi-Temp® Valve: A pressure balancing valve that maintains water temperature within 3° F. Built-in temperature limit stops allow you to control how far the handle rotates, in effect controlling the range of water temperature. The Posi-Temp® offers the best water flow available for any comparable valve.Valve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlIncludes pre-set safety stop with override capabilityValve Trim Dimensions: 6-7/16" H x 6-7/16" WShower Arm Length: 6"Rough-in valve not included - when adding to cart, option will be presentedTub Spout Specifications:Spout Reach: 6-15/16"Unrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Pressure Balanced Chrome

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com