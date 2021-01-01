Moen TS354NH Posi-Temp Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower Trim and Tub Spout from the Divine Collection (Less Valve) Chrome Showers Tub and Shower

Moen TS354NH Posi-Temp Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower Trim and Tub Spout from the Divine Collection (Less Valve) Product Features:Covered under Moen's limited lifetime warranty for residential installations and 5-year limited warranty for commercial installationsPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with other items from Moen's Divine CollectionSingle function cartridge - one handle controls temperature of waterTub and Shower Package Includes: Valve trim, shower arm, and tub spoutDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsADA compliantAll hardware required for installation is includedProduct Technologies Benefits:Posi-Temp® Valve: A pressure balancing valve that maintains water temperature within 3° F. Built-in temperature limit stops allow you to control how far the handle rotates, in effect controlling the range of water temperature. The Posi-Temp® offers the best water flow available for any comparable valve.Valve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlIncludes pre-set safety stop with override capabilityValve Trim Dimensions: 6-7/16" H x 6-7/16" WShower Arm Length: 6"Rough-in valve not included - when adding to cart, option will be presentedTub Spout Specifications:Spout Reach: 6-15/16"Unrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Pressure Balanced Chrome