Moen TS3400 Double Handle ExactTemp Thermostatic Shower Trim with Rain Shower Head and Volume Control (Less Valves) Chrome Showers Shower Only

Moen TS3400 Double Handle ExactTemp Thermostatic Shower Trim with Rain Shower Head and Volume Control (Less Valves) Product Features: Covered under Moen's limited lifetime warranty for residential installations and 5-year limited warranty for residential installations Premier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Single function rain shower head ExactTemp® thermostatic valve cartridge allows for pinpoint temperature control Separate handle allows for precise water volume control Valve trim has pre-set safety stop with override capability Shower Package Includes: valve trim, volume control trim, shower head, shower arm, and flange Designed to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connections ADA compliant Rough-in valve and volume control valves are not included - when adding to cart, valves will be offered Product Technologies / Benefits: Immersion™ Rainshower Technology: Immersion™ rainshower technology channels water through a spoke design, concentrating and magnifying the water's natural force, dramatically enhancing the showering experience. ExactTemp® Valve: This thermostatic valve is the ideal foundation for at-home spa installations. It assures precise water temperature from one shower to the next. Each shower component is independently controlled for the ultimate personalized water delivery system. It is completely customizable to any customer’s home, tastes and space. Product Specifications: Valve Trim Diameter: 6-1/2" Volume Control Trim Diameter: 2-3/4" Shower Head Diameter: 7" Shower Arm Reach: 8" Flow Rate: 2.5 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Thermostatic Chrome